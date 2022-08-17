CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers continue to push south and fizzle out of the area this evening.

Feeling comfortable as we fall back into the low to mid 60s with a few isolated spots in the upper 50s by tomorrow morning. Chance for a few patchy areas of fog for the morning commute.

With clearing skies in the forecast, there is a chance to see the Northern Lights. A strong geomagnetic storm will bring the chance for the aurora to be visible low on the horizon tonight into early tomorrow morning. The best viewing will be after 11PM and before 5AM.

Chance for an isolated shower heading into the day tomorrow but most places will remain dry. Nice with highs climbing back into the 80s tomorrow and Friday. Rain chances return this weekend, especially Sunday into Monday.

Long range outlook shows brief periods of warmth (mid 80s) with most of the extreme heat staying west.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.