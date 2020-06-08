Calm and cool tonight, temps warm back up to the 80s on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clear, calm and cool tonight with temperatures dipping to around 50. On Monday, temps warm back up to near 80, but the humidity holds off another day before it increases. Sunglasses needed, our sunny stretch continues.

Heat and humidity builds back on Tuesday. “POOL ALERT” it’ll be a hot one! Temperatures will be nearing record territory. We’ll likely have our first official 90 degree day in Cleveland. Low 90s in the forecast.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is still on track to make landfall along the Louisiana coast later today. The remnants will get swept up by a cold front that will impact us on Wedneday. That will be our first chance of rain so water you plants. Another front moves in Friday night. This will bring big changes for our upcoming weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: