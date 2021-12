CLEVELAND (WJW) – Christmas is upon us and you can expect a breezy and mild day with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures will be rising overnight with widespread rain showers, heavier in some spots.

Expect a mild and showery Christmas morning with dry breaks late morning into early afternoon. There will be a few lingering on and off afternoon showers too.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by 5 p.m.