CLEVELAND (WJW) – Monday there will be a few rain showers developing mainly midday and later.

It will be a chilly afternoon with highs only reaching the upper 40s, and with gusty winds, it’ll likely feel even colder.

Temperatures will tumble and we will see our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning, with another shot later Tuesday into Wednesday early.

Futurecast for Monday: Most of the precipitation is rain (40% coverage)

Futurecast for Tuesday: Rain with some snow mixed with limited accumulation.

Here are the weather headlines for this first taste of winter weather:

MONDAY NIGHT FREEZE WATCH: Potentially sub-freezing temperatures puts our south and eastern counties under a freeze watch. Protect your plants and sprinkler systems. The growing season will end by Thursday morning for most areas.

After a brief chill, seasonal temps return late week. Check out next weekend — There is fabulous fall weather on tap!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long range outlook shows a “cooler” pattern continuing through the remainder of October. Basically 5 days of “cool” then a 1-2 day break with milder temps then back to “cool”.

Above are the averages in Cleveland for the month.