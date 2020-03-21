1  of  2
Breaking News
Now Hiring: Companies looking to fill job openings across Northeast Ohio List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures
Watch Now
Fox 8 News Weekend Morning

Chilly weekend on tap, temps in the 30s Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The cold front has exited the Buckeye State. It was the culprit for a few severe storms earlier Friday afternoon for our southern counties.

The gusty winds have shifted gears in terms of orientation and are dragging the cooler air into NE Ohio that’ll stick around for the entire weekend.

In summation, a chilly, but sun-filled weekend is on tap! Clouds will gradually decrease by afternoon and the latter-half of the day will be basically sunny.

Sunday, skies will cloud over later in the day. Rain showers should hold off until after midnight Sunday into Monday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

School Closings