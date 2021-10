CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s chilly and uneventful Wednesday night, and we will maintain dry conditions Thursday.

Highs for Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60’s. A few showers will develop around sunset ahead of a rainy Friday.

These scattered showers will linger through Saturday.

For Halloween, a few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 50’s. Expect a dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins, albeit chilly.