Spring-like weather this weekend along with big rain event

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s cold this morning! Temperatures in the teens. We’ll see the upper 30’s this afternoon with a cloud/sun combo.

We’re tracking a warm front, it’s stalled to our south now but on the move tomorrow. A spring fling! Highs in the mid-60s!

The chance for rain ramps up again as we get into the second half of the weekend and into early next week, where we could get a good soaking.

1-2″ possible across the Buckeye state.

Winter mixes back in Monday night, as temperatures tumble yet again.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: