CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partially clearing skies this evening with cool breezy temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, winds should subside but it’ll be much colder with lows around 50 (40s in the outlying areas).

You’ll probably close the windows and break out the comforter tonight.

On Friday, temperatures will be more fall-like for the first full day of fall with highs only in the lower 60s but with more sunshine.

Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year where these big swings occur more often.

Tomorrow sunshine wins with highs in the low 60’s.

Finally football weather! Chilly for our Friday Night Touchdown games. Low 50’s, mainly clear with light winds.

Cooler pattern continues into next week. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.