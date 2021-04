CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow showers will persist for a few more hours, but skies will clear by Friday morning.

Winds are still coming in pretty blustery out of the north at 20 mph. They will quiet down by Friday evening.

While temps will remain a bit chilly throughout the day Friday, we can also expect to see some sunshine.

Easter Weekend is looking pleasant! Sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

