CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures in the 20s/lower 30s Friday morning with a few flurries.

Highs will climb into the 20s during the afternoon. Not as breezy but a light wind will move it feel much colder.

BUNDLE UP! Temps will not get out of the 20s and factoring the wind… It’ll feel like the TEENS!

A weak front early Saturday will produce a few snow showers before 9 a.m. A dusting at most in our primary snowbelt. Otherwise our weekend generally quiet.

Our next system arrives on Monday with steady rain and mild temperatures. The beat goes on…

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

