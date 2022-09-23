CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours with winds being calm to light but temperatures dropping into the mid 40s on average. It will be a chilly one first thing in the morning if you’re headed out.

Pleasant temps on tap this weekend with highs in the upper 60’s. Saturday day is your “pick” day. Spotty showers possible, but overall the best chance for rain is Sunday. Locally heavy rain and thunder as the front moves through.

Cooler pattern continues into next week. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.