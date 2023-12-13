CLEVELAND (WJW) – A quiet but chilly night tonight. Skies are clear. First thing in the morning you’ll want the winter gear and a hot cup of coffee.

Seasonably cool temperatures Thursday with plenty of sunshine. There is a breeze at times so it may feel like we’re in the upper 30s. Sunglasses and the coat will be needed.

Weak front late Sunday. East coast system Monday of next week. Small chances for showers.

Temperatures this week stay near/slightly above normal through this weekend.

Active panhandle storm track the last 10 days of December. Too early to tell if these will produce snow for Ohio. Temperatures look to stay near normal.

