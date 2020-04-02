Chilly overnight followed by sunshine, warm temps to finish off the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A fairly sedate and uneventful night is in progress. Temps are expected to settle into the 30s overnight Wednesday with partly to mostly clear skies.

Sunshine is back! Are you ready?! More warm-ups are on the way too! We will be hanging in the 70s part of next week!

Thankfully, Thursday, Friday, and part of Saturday will sport some serious sunshine, and temperatures will be upward bound for the first half of the weekend.

Speaking of the sun, here are some encouraging numbers. These are sunrise and sunset times heading into the next few months.

Sunrise/Sunset Times – Cleveland

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

Latest forecast information, here.