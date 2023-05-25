CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Frost Advisory was issued for the following counties until 8 a.m. Friday. Isolated areas could fall into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

A few spots will dip into the upper 30s by early tomorrow morning thanks to the clear skies and lower humidity. Not as breezy either.

So far this May has been the least humid May in northern Ohio since 1967! Look at the last 5 years humidity levels.

The years with the most humid May days: 1957, 1959, 1962, 1970, 1977, 1991, 1996, 2000, 2001, 2004 & 2015

Breezy and cooler to end work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is looking really nice. Quiet Saturday and Sunday with above normal temps. Slight chance for a few sprinkles Monday.

Get the sprinklers going. Staying dry through a majority of the week and next week. A touch humid next week. Say goodbye to our comfy conditions!

Long range temperature outlook shows summer warmth late next week/first weekend of June then temperatures will trend below normal

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.