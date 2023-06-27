CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening look for clouds and fog/haze out with scattered showers. It’s cool and breezy out with temperatures in the 60s.

The atmosphere has an autumn feel and look to it. The murkiness and rawness clears out overnight tonight.

An Air Quality Alert will go into effect tonight at midnight until Wednesday night.

Overnight, we’ll see partially clearing skies with some haze and temperatures will drop to either side of 50 degrees. You may want some long sleeves early tomorrow morning.

Wednesday and Thursday look great! A warm front will move north with storm clusters mainly south. Rain coverage and intensity will climb Saturday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.