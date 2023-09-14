CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 60s through the evening with a light breeze from time to time. Overnight, the temperatures drop into the 40s so you may want a sweater or jacket first thing in the morning.

Close your windows! A chilly night on tap with lows dipping well into the 40’s. Friday looking good with sunshine galore and highs on either side of 70. Enjoy!

Quiet for Friday night football! It’ll be another comfortably cool evening with temperatures in the upper 60s and falling into the low to mid 60s on the drive home.

Next front arrives Sunday with showers into Monday followed by another 2-day cooler period.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.