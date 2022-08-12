CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another night where it feels a bit more like early September. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 50s closer to the shoreline and low 50s inland.

Some places could even get into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. It’s been about 54 days since we have seen the 40s.

A few clouds build in tonight into tomorrow ahead of our next system. A warm front will slide in from the west bringing the chance for a few showers, mainly late Saturday. Most of the day will be nice with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance for a few showers overnight into early Sunday.

Most of the rain seems to favor NW Ohio but can’t rule out a few light showers moving east through the first half of your Sunday. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 13 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Long range pattern shows little chances of extreme heat and humidity for Ohio

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.