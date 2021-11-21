Chilly, mid-day showers; When will it turn to a snow mix?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rain is on the way, so keep the umbrella handy.

Widespread showers develop late Sunday morning and taper by 3 p.m. — about a quarter of an inch is expected as the patch of rainy weather moves through.

Temperatures on Sunday remain chilly with highs only in the low 40s. So, it will be cold rain!

Sunday night, a reinforcing cold front swings through the area. Lake effect snow kicks in and colder temperatures will invade.

Thankfully we get a brief warm-up to seasonable readings as we head into Thanksgiving. No traveling issues are forecast in the Buckeye State.

The work week starts off cold!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: