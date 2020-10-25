Chilly fall temps continue this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures took a nosedive this weekend. And it will be a chilly night with lows dropping into the mid 30s.

Sunday, however, a little sun tries to break out for our northern communities. Ultimately, clouds win out and will lower and thicken due to showers assembling along the Ohio river valley.

Fall foliage colors are likely just past peak across northeast Ohio — hopefully you had a chance to check out the beautiful colors.

Scattered showers move in Sunday night and may be around for the morning commute on Monday. Another batch of rain moves in Monday night lasting into Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead to Halloween … Mostly sunny, but still cool. Boo!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: