(WJW) — Tuesday is a chilly day, but at least it’s paired with quiet conditions and some sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds are expected throughout the day. Staying dry.

Our next chance for rain will move in Wednesday evening. A weak cold front will bring a few showers and a chance for a coating of wet snow, mainly northeast. Thursday morning watch for slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

