Chilly, below normal Sunday with sunny skies

(WJW) — A beautiful day on tap with sunshine galore, but it sure does not feel like it’s the last day of May! We should be in the low 70s, instead temperatures will be about 15 degrees below average.

Much of your day we’ll be in the mid and upper 50s. Meteorologist Jenn Harcher does think we’ll reach around 60 for the high.

A chilly night ahead under a clear sky. Lows will dip well into the 40’s. So you may want to shut your windows before you head to bed! One more comfortable day ahead tomorrow then the heat and humidity returns mid week. Best chance of showers and storms on Wednesday, mainly late in the day. The first weekend of June looks to be a nice one!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

