Chances for rain, plus dropping temperatures

CLEVELAND (WJW)– What a beautiful day! It’s been a long time since we had temperatures near 80 degrees.

Best chances of rain this upcoming week:

Small chance around midday Wednesday . Higher chances with isolated storms along the warm front mainly late afternoon/early evening Wednesday

. with isolated storms along the warm front mainly Best chance/coverage Thursday into early Friday. A few thunderstorms possible during this time frame. Locally 1/2-3/4″ of rain from late Wednesday through Thursday.

Temps will drop below normal Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will hover near/slightly above normal the first week of May.