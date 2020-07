CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There will be a few morning showers Thursday as temps build toward 90-degrees.

The afternoon storms could cause some problems.

We’re tracking them mid to late afternoon.

The main threat is damaging winds.

Warmer today into Thursday but the main story will be the potential for severe thunderstorms. There is uncertainty with the timing of the thunderstorms but the region should become unstable ahead of a cold front. The main concern will be strong damaging winds. #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/qgoB1Q14sR — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 15, 2020

Here’s your 8 day forecast: