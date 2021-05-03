Chance of thunderstorms with hail overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Widespread rain tapers on and off showers by mid-afternoon.

An isolated storm is possible between 5 and 8 pm. Temperatures remain in the mid-60s.

There’s a chance of showers and storms containing hail overnight.

Temperatures around 60.

A few showers will redevelop Tuesday.

A storm or two possible with breaks of sunshine. Temps heading into the low to mid 70’s ahead of a strong cold front.

A few strong storms containing hail and gusty winds possible.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: