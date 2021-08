CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few storms may sneak in closer to dinnertime and beyond on Tuesday. The storms will develop upstream and dive into Ohio. Temperatures around 90 degrees are expected over the next several days.

There are increased risks of afternoon storms starting Wednesday. This pattern prevails for days thereafter.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

It’s not a figment of your imagination. This has been the 2nd wettest summer on record!