Cool, less humid conditions for the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The weekend is almost upon us, and so are cooler, less humid conditions going into Saturday and Sunday.

Local showers and thunderstorms are still possible in this airmass and cannot be ruled out overnight as Friday morning lows drop into the low 70s.

High temperatures on Friday should make it into the lower 80s (at least) as humidity levels will still be uncomfortably high. Conditions still warrant the inclusion of showery and thundery weather until the front finally sweeps through.

Storm chances remain through Friday with the biggest threat being locally heavy rainfall.

Some could reach severe limits due to damaging wind (60+mph) potential as well as hail potential. The flash flood and wind damage potential are the biggest threats.

Timing is still uncertain due to the nature of the storms.

This weekend will sport more peaceful weather conditions.