Chance of spotty showers tonight, Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re tracking another ‘eroding’ front through Thursday evening that will trigger additional local/spotty showers (thunder) Wednesday evening as well as a slim potential Thursday.

Wednesday night, there will be an excellent ISS pass. Here are the details:

A dry, seasonable stretch follows. The next chance of rain will be on Sunday.

70s make a comeback on this 8-day forecast! Check it out:

The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August!

We are watching the tropics for additional development this week in the Atlantic. The next named storm will be ‘Isaias.’

