CLEVELAND (WJW) – Feeling a bit like Groundhog Day as we continue to see the same weather pattern this evening. The few showers we are seeing will continue to fall apart as we approach sunset.

Temperatures staying pretty comfortable as we end up in the low to mid 60s by early tomorrow morning with comfortably humidity.

Chance for a few early showers near the shoreline early tomorrow morning with a mix of sun and clouds through the day. We will see another chance for showers and a non-severe storm during the afternoon and evening.

Drier as we head into the end of the week but much warmer with highs back in the 80s. Our next chance at decent rain returns this upcoming weekend.

Long range outlook shows brief periods of warmth (mid 80s) with most of the heat staying west.

