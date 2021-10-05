Chance of showers through the rest of the week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Wednesday will start dry with spotty showers/rumbles storms commencing during the afternoon hours (20 percent to 30 percent coverage) with an increasing risk of showers Thursday and Friday (50 percent) as the scattered shower pattern that was squashed south is returning north.

A slow-moving front will keep the humidity modestly high through the week. Temperatures will be above average with highs mainly in the low to mid 70s for the remainder of the week.

The weekend dries out over time with Sunday getting the preliminary nod for our best pick day.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: