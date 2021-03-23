Chance of showers; Temps around 70

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Temperatures will continue to stay on the warm side of normal, but the cloud cover streaming in on Tuesday will finally start becoming intermittently productive with rain showers, at first very spotty on Wednesday morning.

The vortex of a low pressure system, west of the Mississippi, lifts a warm front through our area early Wednesday morning, hence the spotty shower chance. By the afternoon, some sunshine and low 70’s will be on tap.

A more significant rain will return Thursday afternoon. After that, temperatures will cool off Friday with showers early in the day.

Don’t get too used to these beautiful spring temps. The extended outlook, specifically the last weekend of March, looks cooler with a return to the 50s and possibly a rain/snow mix Monday morning.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: