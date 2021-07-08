Chance of showers, rumble of thunder overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers and maybe a rumble overnight cannot be ruled out, and dew point levels drop off only slightly which means the “muggies” will be slow to depart in any fashion.

Here’s the synopsis: A stalled front is moving slowly to the south, but then moves north late this weekend/early next week. The beat goes on! The same old pattern we’ve seen multiple times over the last 4-6 weeks will prevail once again.

A few showers will linger Friday morning lending way to a drier evening. NW winds will rule.

Rain/storms redevelop Sunday into Monday.

Overall, rainfall will be above normal over the next 5-7 days. We need it! We’re down over 5″ for the year in Cleveland.

