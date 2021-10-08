Chance of showers and storms

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Temperatures are about 10 degrees above average and this trend will continue into next week.

A sun-cloud combination this afternoon will set the stage for shower and thunderstorm development.

Rain chances ramp up after 5 p.m. and continue through the first half of night.

Some of our Friday night football games could be contending with rain. Bring your poncho! Localized flooding possible.

The weekend will kick off with a few showers around east of I-77 on Saturday.

We are likely to see a pleasant day just in time for Woollybear Sunday in Vermilion! See you there! Above average temps continue through next week with a nice dry/sunny stretch. Want fall? We’ll cool off next weekend.