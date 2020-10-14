CLEVELAND (WJW) — What a gorgeous fall day despite temps being a tad cooler!
The next chance of rain is Thursday afternoon as temps will drop into the lower 50s by the end of the week.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District required to plan budget cuts if levy fails
- Caught on camera: Truck used for food, supply delivery stolen from Akron outreach center
- Chance of rain later this week
- Second person arrested in murder of missing elderly Orrville man
- Ohio State settles more doc abuse cases; total tops $46M