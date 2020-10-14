Chance of rain later this week

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ripping tarps from damaged roofs and scattering massive piles of storm debris in the wind and water, Hurricane Delta inflicted a new round of destruction in Louisiana communities along a path Hurricane Laura carved just six weeks earlier.

Delta hit as a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph) before rapidly weakening over land. It was barely a tropical storm Saturday morning, with top winds of 40 mph (65 kph), but heavy rain, ocean water from the storm surge and flash floods continued to pose dangers across much of southwestern Louisiana and parts of neighboring Texas. Mississippi also got its fair share of rain overnight.