Chance of light snow as temps remain in the 30s Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few disorganized lake effect snow bands may produce a flurry or perhaps a light snow shower.

Little to no accumulation is expected into Sunday. At best a coating to an inch where bands are persistent. Maps in motion show an area of high pressure settling over the area for an extended period keeping the atmosphere quiet.

Christmas week: High temperatures will be dipping into the upper 30s. Overall, the weather looks quiet which is great news. A few lake effect snow showers and flurries are possible at the end of the week. Winter arrives (astronomically speaking) on Tuesday at 10:58 am.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop in the evening and could mix with snow at times overnight before winding down Christmas morning.

Here’s the FOX 8 News 8-day forecast: