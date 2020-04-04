Chance of light rain showers; Cooler temps Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The clouds will start moving in this evenings and anytime after midnight we could have some light rain showers around. Nothing to much, but the chance of some sprinkles still around Sunday morning until about noon. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday, especially near the lake shore where we’re only be in the 40s. But more sunny sky for the those along the Lake since the cloud cover will recede from North to south tomorrow. Get out and enjoy this even while we’re still warm and quiet!

Showers tonight, of the scattered and light variety. Sunday is offering a slim chance of a few showers, mainly AM. The showers end in our southeastern communities by noon.

There are still plenty of opportunities to hike, bike, walk, run. You’ll just have to switch your attire up. Big changes late next week. More ups and downs heading into Easter weekend. Hopefully we’ll keep our family Easter egg hunts dry!

Here is your Fox 8 8-day forecast: