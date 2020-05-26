Chance of isolated storms; Temps drop later in the week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A flash food warning is in effect for Summit County until 11:30 p.m.

The high temperature hit 87° officially in Cleveland Memorial Day! That, coupled with moderate humidity levels, surely made it feel like the unofficial start of summer. More heat and humidity are imminent all across the Buckeye State.

Isolated storms will rule the forecast through Wednesday with a 20% risk each day. The best chance for widespread rain/storms is Thursday (PM) into Friday.

Check out interactive weather radar here

It will feel like summer for a few days with above average temperatures expected through the end of the week.

We will cool off to more seasonable territory as we head into the weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: