Chance for wintry mix; Temperatures below 40

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Things are much quieter than Sunday. Wintry precip will be moving through the area, little if any snow accumulation is likely.

It’ll take some time to clear debris and to get the power restored. Widespread outages and lots of limbs were blown down. Look at some of the peak gusts from Sunday’s storms!

Get ready for a chill Tuesday! Highs will not reach 40! Periods of a wintry mix will occur at times in our Snowbelt communities. There is the chance of light accumulation 1″ (up to 2″) at most depending on where and how long the snow bands set up. Those outside of the Snowbelt can expect sunshine/lake clouds and chilly temps.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

