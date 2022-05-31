CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, skies are mainly clear. It will be fairly warm and modestly humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Very humid conditions on Wednesday. The cold front approaches by afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, which could lead to some minor or localized flooding.

Hail and tornadoes are a lower threat but we’ll monitor the potential. Behind it, cooler and more comfortable air. Lingering showers Thursday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: