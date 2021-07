CLEVELAND (WJW)– Coverage of storms ramps up to more than 60 percent Wednesday and Thursday as a front travels south. The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall. Dew points will continue to run on the high side.

The same front will continue to impact our weather multiple times through early next week. Overall, rainfall will be above normal over the next five to seven days. Here are the rain total projections through Thursday at noon.

