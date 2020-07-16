CLEVELAND (WJW) — Maybe one more comfy night left before humidity levels climb substantially. Low temperatures around 70° Thursday will rise into the 80s along with much higher humidity levels.
The heat is back, and it will be hanging around for a prolonged period of time! Current indications: this stretch of near 90F or higher will last through next Wednesday.
Best chance of rain/storms (aside from pop-up storms) is Thursday and a few early Friday and Wednesday of next week. Subject to change.
The difference between this heat wave and last week is that there is a higher risk of storms overriding a ridge that will potentially suppress the heat/90s at times. Still, the heat and humidity surge back into the Buckeye State.
Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Chance for storms on Thursday with temperatures in the 80s
- Report: Kanye West officially listed as 2020 presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot
- Photos: Westlake officer rescues owl trapped in a soccer net
- Second stimulus check? COVID-19 relief negotiations continue amid spike in cases
- Three Cedar Point employees test positive for coronavirus, park confirms