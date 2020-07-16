Chance for storms on Thursday with temperatures in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Maybe one more comfy night left before humidity levels climb substantially. Low temperatures around 70° Thursday will rise into the 80s along with much higher humidity levels.

The heat is back, and it will be hanging around for a prolonged period of time! Current indications: this stretch of near 90F or higher will last through next Wednesday.

Best chance of rain/storms (aside from pop-up storms) is Thursday and a few early Friday and Wednesday of next week. Subject to change.

The difference between this heat wave and last week is that there is a higher risk of storms overriding a ridge that will potentially suppress the heat/90s at times. Still, the heat and humidity surge back into the Buckeye State.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

