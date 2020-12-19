Chance for some snow showers tonight, temps top out in high 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a cold start! We have wind chills in the teens this morning. Temperatures headed into the upper 30s, a touch above average.

Plenty of clouds around through the afternoon, then rain showers develop mainly after sundown.

A rain/snow mix this evening could transition to a period of all snow for some. Little to no accumulation expected with this system. Locally 1″ at most. The wintry mix will exit around lunchtime Sunday and it won’t be widespread at this point.

We’re tracking another front Monday night/early Tuesday with scattered rain/snow with little to no accumulations. The warmest day of next week will be Wednesday. We could be flirting with 50! Big changes heading our way as we head into the holidays.

Do you want a white Christmas? There is the potential for colder air to show up starting Christmas Eve…potentially the coldest air since last February! Highs Christmas Day will be in the mid 20s. Our odds of a “white” Christmas are looking likely! Stay tuned for our snowfall forecast.

Winds Aloft Through Christmas

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

