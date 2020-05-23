Chance for showers Sunday as temps soar into the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re going from being too cold to “Feels-like” temperatures in the low- 90s! Our spring fling is done, say hello to heat & humidity!

Memorial Day weekend is here! Most of the weekend should be dry, hotter, and more humid! The best chance for rain (30%) will be early/midday Sunday.

A warm front is lifting through at that time. Only a 20% chance of a pop-up storm on Monday afternoon with “summer-like” temperatures.

Check it out… Mid 80’s! I hope you’re a fan of summer heat!

Looks like we are turning the corner with well above average temperatures expected through most of next week. We cool off to more seasonable readings as we head into next weekend.

With warmer days and high humidity, the week will be unsettled with showers and thunderstorms popping up during the heat of the day and sometimes along a lake breeze.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast, here.