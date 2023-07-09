CLEVELAND (WJW) – Patchy fog around this morning and muggy. There’s a slight risk of a shower or storm through midday, mainly east of I-77.

Breaks of sun from time to time with gradual clearing tonight.

High today could reach the upper sunshine depending on how much sunshine we see. Plenty of sunshine expected Monday and Tuesday and heating up. Mid 80’s return for a couple days.

Still no sign of long stretches of heat and humidity.

Series of of showers and storms the second half of the week with a stationary front stalling across our area. The risk continues through the weekend.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.