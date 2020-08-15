CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy weekend! Drier conditions should prevail Saturday. Sunday could be a bit of a different story.
Most backyards won’t feel a drop of rain in the near-term. Meanwhile, a relatively calm, quiet and moderately humid night is forecast for northeast Ohio.
This weekend will by no means be a washout but there are a couple of opportunities for showers. Starting Saturday, showers develop in the morning for our southeastern communities, otherwise spotty in the afternoon.
The rain potential looks highest for Sunday as the cold front makes its way through by late afternoon and evening Sunday. We need the rain, hopefully your yard will get some much-needed water.
A taste of early fall is ahead! 70’s are back in the forecast.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Nordonia Hills teachers ask district to switch to remote learning for start of school year
- Chance for showers on Saturday with temps in the 80s
- Growing concern among high school football officials ahead of fall season
- Generous viewers help raise more than $10,000 for this year’s FOX 8 Stuff the Bus
- Overwhelming response to boy’s search for a family, ‘I hope one of y’all pick me’