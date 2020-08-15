Chance for showers on Saturday with temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy weekend! Drier conditions should prevail Saturday. Sunday could be a bit of a different story.

Most backyards won’t feel a drop of rain in the near-term. Meanwhile, a relatively calm, quiet and moderately humid night is forecast for northeast Ohio.

This weekend will by no means be a washout but there are a couple of opportunities for showers. Starting Saturday, showers develop in the morning for our southeastern communities, otherwise spotty in the afternoon.

The rain potential looks highest for Sunday as the cold front makes its way through by late afternoon and evening Sunday. We need the rain, hopefully your yard will get some much-needed water.

A taste of early fall is ahead! 70’s are back in the forecast.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

