Chance for shower/mix Tuesday; Temps raise Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A fairly quiet night is in progress all across the Buckeye State. Temperatures will drop below freezing by dawn, even as skies remain basically overcast through much of the day Tuesday.
A warm front swings north of Ohio late Tuesday inducing a small chance of an evening shower/mix as temperatures rise into the 50s Wednesday.
Another round of widespread, heavy rain will hang around Wednesday/Wednesday night/ early Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving afternoon and evening will be drier.
Overall, the snowfall forecast keeps widespread snow circumventing NE Ohio until early next week.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
