CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service is tracking possible severe thunderstorms for Northern Ohio Thursday evening, including a slight risk for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The timing on the threat is between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Damaging winds are the main threat, but we cannot completely rule out a tornado.

It’s not as warm Wednesday, but still above average with highs in the low 40s. A cool breeze during the day. Cloudy and pockets of drizzle until later at night when our next round of rain moves in, after 10 p.m.

Scattered showers exit from west to east during Thursday morning. A window of sunshine, warmth (mid 50’s) and windy conditions in the afternoon. In the evening, a broken line of showers and storms develops along a cold front.

The STORM PREDITION CENTER has parts of our area in a MARGINAL OR SLIGHT risk tomorrow evening. Stay tuned for the latest as we track this strong cold front.

Colder conditions return Thursday night with scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries on Friday. Little to no accumulation for most with 1-2″ possible in the primary snowbelt.

Our next panhandle system starts as a wintry mix and transitions to snow Sunday into Monday with another similar system mid week next week. These panhandle storm systems will be getting stronger over the next 2-3 weeks. As colder air heads east, snow potential rises each time!

Back around the holidays, signals were pointing to a several week period of mild weather with a return to more continuous cold around the third week of January. The switch back to winter has been a slow one but not surprising. The take home message is the pattern is looking more consistently COLDER for the remainder of the month into early February.

