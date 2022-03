CLEVELAND (WJW) – Light showers were around Tuesday evening as well as overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures were in the 50s for much of the evening. We’ll fall into the upper 40s overnight.

On Wednesday, skies are cloudy with scattered rain showers. There is an outside chance we could get a strong/severe storm Wednesday evening. It’ll be blustery with gusts up to 35 MPH and more mild temperatures. 60’s return for a brief time.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: