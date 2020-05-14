1  of  5
Chance for severe storms in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has extended the slight risk for severe weather into Northeast Ohio for this evening.

NWS says the main threat will be damaging wind gusts.

The timing on widespread storms is between 5 and 9 p.m.

Here is an additional look at timing:

  • Spotty through 4pm Thursday (20-30% coverage)
  • Widespread between 5 and 9pm (locally heavy rain/strong storms//high winds)
  • Frequent rain this evening
  • Spotty tonight
  • Next round of rain/storms early/mid afternoon Friday

