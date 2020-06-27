Risk for showers and storms tonight, mostly sunny skies on Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Breaks of sun at times throughout the evening, ultimately more clouds win out and we stay humid.

For most, it’s been dry but the atmosphere is just looking for a reason to rain! So heads up all evening and overnight. The chances are low, but there is still a risk for showers or even storms to develop.

We’re clearing out the clouds and bringing back plenty of sunshine through the day with temperatures in the low 80s. If the front stalls out along I-70, I can’t rule out a spotty shower during the heat of the day for our southern communities.

A dry, sunny and warm stretch ahead. Perfect summer weather for the holiday weekend! Enjoy!

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: