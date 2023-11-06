CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly cloudy skies this evening and breezy. There will be a few passing light showers/sprinkles. More than likely the showers will be light enough that you don’t need the umbrella.

It’ll be breezy through the evening and overnight. Winds will gust up to 30-35 mph at times, thankfully the temperatures will be mild, in the 50s & 60s.

Tonight, temperatures will be falling through the 60s, mild and breezy with a few passing light sprinkles/showers.

Temperatures will be mild during the morning with cloudy skies and maybe a sprinkle. The temps will fall into the lower 50s by mid-afternoon, breezy with a little more sunshine, especially south. There should be no problems, weather-wise, as you head to the ballot box.

Another higher chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Temps will cool at the end of the week. Trending colder by late Thursday and into the weekend.

Check the 8-day forecast above.